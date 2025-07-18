Akshay Kumar Provides Health And Accident Coverage To 650 Stunt Workers After Stuntman SM Raju's Death

Akshay Kumar addressed the safety concerns of stuntmen and stuntwomen across the nation, following stuntman SM Raju's tragic death on Pa Ranjith's film set on July 13. Akshay Kumar insured approximately 650 stuntmen and stuntwomen's lives in India.

What's Happening

Alarmed by SM Raju's tragic death on a film set, Akshay Kumar has provided health and accident coverage for hundreds of crew members.

A veteran stunt professional known for his work in OMG 2, Dhadak 2 and Jigra thanked Akshay Kumar for his generous move and told Hindustan Times, "Thanks to Akshay sir, around 650 to 700 stuntmen and action crew members in Bollywood are now covered under insurance. The policy includes cashless medical treatment up to ₹5 to ₹5.5 lakh, whether the injury occurs on or off set."

The Background

In a viral video shot from the film set, we can see Raju driving an SUV for a scene. The car, moving at a high speed, went over a ramp, lost balance, and toppled, landing hard on its front end.

The incident took place on July 13 in Tamil Nadu on the set of film titled Vettuvam, featuring Arya in the lead.

The news of Raju's death was confirmed by Tamil actor Vishal on X. He had collaborated with him on many films.

A negligence case has been filed against director Pa Ranjith and three others. The development follows the post-mortem report, which revealed that Raju had suffered severe internal injuries, including bleeding inside the head, despite no visible external wounds at the time of the incident.

A senior police officer confirmed to NDTV that a case has been registered against director Pa Ranjith, assistant director Raj Kamal, vehicle owner Prakash, and shoot manager Vinodh."The post-mortem clearly points to internal trauma and bleeding in the head. Based on preliminary investigation, we've filed a case of negligence," the Nagapattinam police officer told NDTV.

In A Nutshell

Akshay Kumar, known for his terrific stunts on screen, has provided health and accident coverage to 650 stuntmen and women across nation following SM Raju's death.