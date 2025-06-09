Asked To Rethink His Decision Of Quitting <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>, Paresh Rawal's Reply To A Fan: "No, There Are 3 Heroes"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Paresh Rawal has officially exited the film Hera Pheri 3. He denied creative differences as the reason for his departure. Rawal's lawyer has responded to the film makers about his termination.

Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal's exit from the much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3 has left fans and the film industry surprised and disappointed.

What

Many fans took to social media, urging Paresh Rawal to reconsider his decision.

One fan wrote on X, "Sir, please think once again to join the Hers Pheri movie. You are the hero of this movie." Rawal replied, "NO ... There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri."

NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . 🙏❤️ https://t.co/k7naUD5jiC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 9, 2025

Background

Following reports that Akshay Kumar was taking legal action against Paresh Rawal over his sudden exit, the actor issued a statement on May 25, saying his lawyer had responded to the makers of the film.

"My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest," Rawal posted on X.

While there was speculation that his exit was due to creative differences, Rawal addressed the rumours and clarified, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," he wrote on X. "I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director."

The film is being directed by Priyadarshan and originally featured Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, popularly known as Babu Bhaiya.

Suniel Shetty, reacting to the news, told ANI he was "completely heartbroken." He said, "I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know."

He also emphasised the importance of Paresh Rawal's character in the franchise. "It cannot happen. 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a 1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu here, it doesn't work," he said.

In A Nutshell

Paresh Rawal has officially exited Hera Pheri 3, clarifying there were no creative differences and that his lawyer has responded to the makers regarding his "rightful termination." His departure has left fans and co-star Suniel Shetty heartbroken, with Shetty saying the film "100% can't happen without Paresh ji."