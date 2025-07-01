Did Akshay Kumar Convince Paresh Rawal To Join <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>? Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Reveals

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 has been in headlines for months after the OG Baburao walked out of the film. After a month-long legal drama, Paresh Rawal has confirmed now that he has returned to the franchise. In an interview with Pinkvilla, producer Firoz Nadiadwala revealed who changed Paresh Rawal's mind.

What's Happening

Akshay Kumar is one of the producers of Hera Pheri 3 as he acquired the legal rights from the original producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

When asked who changed Paresh Rawal's mind, Firoz Nadiadwala said, "With love, respect, and kind guidance of my brother Sajid Nadiadwala, and also Mr Ahmed Khan, the Hera Pheri family is back together. My brother, Sajid, put in a lot of personal time and efforts, over several days to resolve the matter. We have a bond of over 50 years. Ahmed too put in a lot of personal efforts. So it is with the love and guidance of Sajid and Ahmed, that everything is now productive and positivity."

"We also have Akshayji's support. We both have shared a very good bond since 1996. He was very kind, loving, and affectionate in the entire process of sorting out the issues. Priyanji, Pareshji and Sunielji too were very supportive. We are looking for a good, happy movie now," Firoz replied when asked if Akshay Kumar played any role in the reconciliation process.

The Controversy

There were reports Paresh Rawal had quit the film over his creative differences with director Priyadarshan.

Putting the record straight, Mr Rawal wrote on X on May 18, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from 'Hera Pheri 3' was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan."

Just two days after his exit, Akshay's production company sued Mr Rawal for Rs 25 crore for sabotaging the shoot.

Following legal trouble, Mr Rawal's legal team declared that the actor had paid back the amount of Rs 11 lakh along with 15 per cent interest to Akshay's production company. The veteran actor then wrote on X, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest."

Akshay defended Mr Rawal, his decades-old colleague, in public when he was asked to weigh in on the legal battle at the trailer launch of Housefull 5.

"Using this kind of word for one of my co-star like a foolish word or something. I would not appreciate it, and that's not right. I have worked with him since the last 30-35 years, we are very good friends. He's a great actor and I really admire him," said Akshay, adding, "It's a very serious matter. It is a matter which is going to be handled by the court."

In A Nutshell

