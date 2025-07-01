NDTV Exclusive: Paresh Rawal Reacts To Being Back On <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>

Paresh Rawal recently confirmed his return to the Hera Pheri franchise, stating that all issues have been resolved. In a conversation with NDTV, the actor spoke about his return.

What's Happening

"Happy to be back with the family. Humbled by the overwhelming love and respect of the fans and well wishers," Paresh Rawal told NDTV.

The veteran actor, who had earlier exited the film due to creative differences, shared that he has returned Rs 11 lakh with 15% interest to Akshay Kumar's production company, settling the matter.

Paresh Rawal spoke about the development on a podcast with Himanshu Mehta. "There's no controversy. I believe that when people love something so much, they have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience," he said.

He further added, "The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do. So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now."

When the host asked for confirmation on whether Hera Pheri 3 is happening with the original cast, Rawal replied, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi, but it's just that we had to finetune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years."

Background

The Hera Pheri franchise began in 2000 and was followed by its sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. The films starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri 3 is expected to wrap by mid-2026, with a likely release in 2027.

(With inputs from Abira Dhar)