Priyadarshan Reacts To <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Controversy: "There Was A Difference Of Opinion Which Has Been Sorted"

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 has been embroiled in a controversy for months after the latter walked out of the film. After a month-long legal drama, Paresh Rawal has confirmed that he has returned to the franchise.

After the confirmation, filmmaker Priyadarshan has now opened up about everything that has been going on.

What's Happening

After Paresh Rawal's confirmation that he is going to be back as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, director Priyadarshan has shed some light on the ongoing controversy.

He told HT City, "I am living in South India, whenever a film is signed, I will go to shoot it. I am only committed to Akshay Kumar to do this film (as a maker), I don't know anybody else."

Furthermore, he added, "You won't see a single comment of mine on the whole issue till today. I don't believe in the politics of cinema. Suniel, Akshay and Paresh are my best friends. There was a difference of opinion between them that has been sorted out. This is all I know. I don't think anybody else is involved in it."

He elaborated, "Akshay, Paresh and Suniel told me we all discussed and have decided to do the film; it has nothing to do with any other individual. Somebody is saying so and so is involved, but there's nothing. To the best of my knowledge, the three actors decided to do the film and informed me."

As for updates on when Hera Pheri 3 will go on floors, the director said that he has just wrapped up Bhooth Bangla, which also has Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead. He has another film with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar again. He shared that mostly he will be working on Hera Pheri 3 next year.

Latest Update

Speaking of returning to the franchise, Paresh Rawal had told NDTV recently, "Happy to be back with the family. Humbled by the overwhelming love and respect of the fans and well-wishers."

The veteran actor, who had earlier exited the film due to creative differences, shared that he has returned Rs 11 lakh with 15% interest to Akshay Kumar's production company, settling the matter.

Speaking more on the recent development on a podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Paresh Rawal added, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people love something so much, they have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience."

"The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do. So, I thought that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now," he concluded.

In A Nutshell

Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan has finally spoken up on the ongoing Hera Pheri 3 row. He stated that some miscommunication was there which has been sorted out and that Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are his best friends.