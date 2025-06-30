Akshay Kumar Drops Cryptic Post After Paresh Rawal's Return To <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>: "That's Your Real..."

Akshay Kumar has shared a cryptic post about "moments of happiness" amid the excitement surrounding Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3. The veteran actor had walked out of the film due to creative differences, prompting a Rs 25 crore lawsuit from Akshay Kumar's production company.

However, Paresh Rawal has confirmed his return to the franchise, stating that the issues have been resolved after he returned Rs 11 lakh with 15% interest to Akshay's production company.

Following the confirmation, Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture of himself on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote, "'In life, we accumulate stolen moments of happiness. That's your real wealth." – A reminder to laugh loud, love deep, and cherish the pauses." Take a look:

Paresh Rawal confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3 in a podcast with Himanshu Mehta. The actor said, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people love something so much, they have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility towards the audience.

He added, "The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do [try hard give them]. So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin [Everybody come together and work hard, nothing else]. It is all resolved now."

When the host reconfirmed if Hera Pheri 3 is in the works with the OG cast, Paresh said, "Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi, but it's just that we had to finetune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years."

The Hera Pheri franchise launched in 2000, followed by the sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. The films featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri 3 is set to wrap by mid-2026, with a likely release in 2027.