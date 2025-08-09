To Mahesh Babu, A Birthday Wish From Chiranjeevi: "You Are The Pride Of Telugu Cinema"

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu turned 50 on Saturday and received heartfelt wishes from across the industry. Among the first to extend his greetings was veteran actor Chiranjeevi, who called Mahesh "the pride of Telugu cinema".

Sharing a note on his X handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns!"

Several other celebrities also took to social media to celebrate Mahesh Babu's milestone birthday.

Telugu star Jr NTR posted on X, "Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success..."

Producer Anil Sunkara, who has worked closely with the actor, shared, "Happiest birthday to our dearest 'AGELESS' super star. He is not only idol of millions of fans but an ideal hero for directors, ideal strength for producers, ideal family man and most important aspect is that he is a genuine humanitarian who cannot see the suffering of any one. Feel blessed to be part of his journey and looking farward to see the tag 'INTERNATIONAL SUPER STAR' in the coming movies. Wishing my dearest hero a super chapter in life with success, peace and prosperity."

Production house Geetha Arts also sent out their wishes, writing, "Wishing Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu a spectacular 50th birthday! Your charisma only grows stronger with time. Onward to the next epic chapter ahead! #HBDSuperStarMahesh."

Director Gopichand Malineni added, "Wishing our ever-charming Superstar @urstrulyMahesh a very Happy 50th Birthday. Your dedication, humility, and timeless charisma continue to inspire millions. Here's to many more blockbusters and milestones ahead! #HBDSuperstarMahesh."

Renowned cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, known for his work in Tamil and Hindi cinema, also wished the actor, writing, "Happy special birthday to the very best @urstrulyMahesh... stay forever young & healthy as always..."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)