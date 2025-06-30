Passport Seva 2.0: How To Apply For E-Passport, Benefits And Other Details

Passport Seva 2.0: Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar last week announced the roll out of the e-passport initiative under the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) 2.0 across the country. Initially launched as a pilot project in select cities, the nationwide rollout is a step towards building a complete Digital India ecosystem for travellers.

"In line with the Government of India's commitment to deliver the next level of citizen-centric service, I am delighted to inform that we have rolled out PSP V2.0 across the country. This would leverage advanced, high-end emerging technologies," said Dr Jaishankar.

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport or electronic passport is a combined paper and electronic passport that has an embedded chip for enhanced security and faster processing.

How does an e-passport work?

The e-passport has a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip and an antenna embedded as an inlay. The chip contains the personal details and biometric information of the passport holder.

The e-passport has a small additional gold colour symbol printed below the front cover, which will help distinguish it from regular passports.

How to apply for an e-passport?

To apply for an e-passport, an individual needs to visit the official Passport Seva Platform and follow the steps below.

Visit the official Passport Seva website.

New users shall sign up for an account, while existing users can simply log in.

Fill in the e-passport application and take an appointment at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

Pay the fee for the e-passport.

Visit the PSK or POPSK at the scheduled time for biometric capture and document verification.

