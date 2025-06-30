Advertisement
Passport Seva 2.0: How To Apply For E-Passport, Benefits And Other Details

Passport Seva 2.0: An e-passport is embedded with an electronic chip that stores biometric and personal information of the passport holder.

Passport Seva 2.0: How To Apply For E-Passport, Benefits And Other Details
Passport Seva 2.0: The e-passport service has been rolled out across the country.
  • Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar announced the rollout of e-passport under PSP 2.0 nationwide
  • An e-passport contains an embedded RFID chip with personal and biometric data for enhanced security
  • The e-passport features a gold-coloured symbol below the front cover to distinguish it from regular passports
Passport Seva 2.0: Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar last week announced the roll out of the e-passport initiative under the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) 2.0 across the country. Initially launched as a pilot project in select cities, the nationwide rollout is a step towards building a complete Digital India ecosystem for travellers.

"In line with the Government of India's commitment to deliver the next level of citizen-centric service, I am delighted to inform that we have rolled out PSP V2.0 across the country. This would leverage advanced, high-end emerging technologies," said Dr Jaishankar.

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport or electronic passport is a combined paper and electronic passport that has an embedded chip for enhanced security and faster processing.

How does an e-passport work?

  • The e-passport has a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip and an antenna embedded as an inlay. The chip contains the personal details and biometric information of the passport holder.
  • The e-passport has a small additional gold colour symbol printed below the front cover, which will help distinguish it from regular passports.

How to apply for an e-passport?

To apply for an e-passport, an individual needs to visit the official Passport Seva Platform and follow the steps below.

  • Visit the official Passport Seva website.
  • New users shall sign up for an account, while existing users can simply log in.
  • Fill in the e-passport application and take an appointment at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).
  • Pay the fee for the e-passport.
  • Visit the PSK or POPSK at the scheduled time for biometric capture and document verification.

Also Read | E-Passport Launched - Key Facts Travellers Need To Know

Benefits of an e-passport

  • Enhanced security: The chip is located on the front cover of the passport and securely contains your name, passport number, date of birth, and biometric details such as your photograph and fingerprints.
  • Tamper-proof: Owing to their encryption and secure chip technology, e-passports are less likely to be forged or replicated.
  • Contactless reading: Immigration officials can read the chip swiftly without opening the passport completely or scanning a barcode.
  • Global use: Since the passports are compliant with international standards, they can be used globally for hassle-free travel.
