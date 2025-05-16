E-Passport Launched In Select Indian Cities - Key Facts Travellers Need To Know

The Indian government has launched an ePassport facility, and travellers in multiple regions across the country can apply for them. This initiative is part of a larger digital venture called Passport Seva Program (PSP) 2.0. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the e-Passport was officially launched on April 1, 2024, in a pilot phase. As of today, only selected passport offices in India are equipped to issue this document. There are plans to expand this facility to more centres in the near future.

How Does An ePassport Work?

An ePassport is a combined paper and electronic passport. It has a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip and an antenna embedded as inlay. The chip contains the personal details and biometric information of the passport holder. The ePassport has a small additional gold colour symbol printed below the front cover, which will help distinguish it from regular passports.

Additionally, ePassport is supported by a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), which will assist in the protection of sensitive information. It will also help confirm the integrity and origin of the personal/biometric data stored on the chip within the ePassport, the website explains.

What Are The Possible Benefits Of ePassports?

According to the Passport Seva website, ePassports have "an enhanced ability to maintain the integrity of the passport holder's data." This is because these passports will have the traveller's data available for authentication in two forms - printed on the booklet in physical form, as well as in digital form on the electronic chip. These features can help safeguard the passport against potential forgeries and fraudulent activities like fake passports, the website states.

Who Can Apply For ePassports At Present?

As per reports, passport offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Goa, Jammu, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, and Ranchi are currently issuing ePassports.

What Should Existing Passport Holders Do?

Nothing at all. Existing passport holders need not worry - their passports do not need to be exchanged for ePassports. All the passports issued by the Indian government so far will continue to remain valid till their expiry date. The government is working to enable all passport offices across the country to issue ePassports, and the phase-wise roll-out is expected to take a few months. "As and when a respective Passport Office is technically enabled for issuance of ePassport, the citizens applying under that passport office will get the ePassport," the website clarifies.