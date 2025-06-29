Jaipur Couple Seen Arguing On CCTV, Found Dead At Their House A Day Later

A married couple was found dead at their home in Jaipur's Muhana in a suspected case of death by suicide. The police said they are looking into all angles, including murder. The bodies were found on Friday.

When Dharmendra, the husband, did not turn up at the bank where he was a sales manager and his calls went unanswered, a friend sent a family member to the flat. When the friend opened the door, Dharmendra and his wife Suman were found dead on the floor.

The police said they checked CCTV footage of the flat's parking area and saw the couple arguing over something. The footage was of Thursday afternoon, a day before the suspected death by suicide.

Suman was seen trying to stop her husband from driving away. After what seemed like an argument, he stopped the car and started talking.

She rested her head on his shoulder and held his arms. They came out of the vehicle and walked away, his arm around his wife's shoulder.

Another video from the evening of the same day showed the couple entering the apartment together. Suman was seen carrying a bag. This was the last time both were seen alive.

"This appears to be a case of death by suicide. If murder is suspected, then we will investigate from that angle as well," police officer Gur Bhupendra said.

Neighbours said the couple recently bought the flat and their financial condition seemed stable. While Dharmendra worked with a bank, Suman stayed at the flat as a homemaker. They are survived by two daughters, aged 11 and 8, who are currently at their village in Bharatpur with their grandparents during their summer holiday.

"We did not sense any financial dispute between the couple, who bought the flat a year ago," a friend of Dharmendra said.

Suman's father Ajay Singh alleged his daughter's body had injury marks.

"There are injury marks on Suman's body, so they should also investigate the murder angle...There was no marital discord in the family," Ajay Singh said.

Police sources said they suspect both died by suicide. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was stolen from the flat, they said.

The couple's mobile phones have been sent to a forensic lab to see if they can find clues.