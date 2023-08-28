Rajasthan Man Serves Poison-Laced Halwa To Family, His Wife, Son Die

Sharma lived with his family at a rented house in Pratap Nagar, police said. (Representaitional)

A 30-year-old man attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing his wife and son over a financial debt Jaipur on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Pratap Nagar area in Jaipur when Manoj Sharma, 30, mixed some poisonous substance in 'halwa' and served it to his family, Station House Officer (SHO) Zaheer Abbas.

Sharma's wife Sakshi, 28, and 5-month-old son Atharv died. While Sharma and his daughter Niya are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said.

Sharma lived with his family at a rented house in Pratap Nagar, police said, adding that he had taken a huge debt and was grappling with family issues as well.

