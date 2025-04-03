Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny Registration Begins On April 4, Check Steps To Apply, Criteria

Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the application process for Class 10 Scrutiny 2025. The exam results were declared on March 29. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in one or more subjects, or all subjects, can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets.

The examination board today informed that applications must be submitted online through matric.bsebscrutiny.com, from April 4 to April 12. The scrutiny fee is Rs 120 per subject.

Process To Apply For Scrutiny Online

Visit the board's official website, matric.bsebscrutiny.com

Click on "Apply for Scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2025)."

Enter roll code, roll number, and date of birth (Example: 52002-25000125-27-05-2009) to create a password and register.

Keep the password secure for future use.

The scrutiny application form will be displayed, showing the candidate's details and subject-wise marks.

Select the subject(s) for which scrutiny is required by marking the checkbox (✔) next to the subject(s).

Payment Of Scrutiny Fee

Click on "Make Payment" and pay the required fee using Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

After making the payment, candidates must verify within 24 hours whether the amount has been deducted from their bank account.

If the amount is deducted but not deposited in the board's account, the application will be considered incomplete and rejected.

Scrutiny Process And Criteria

As per BSEB regulations, scrutiny will be conducted based on the following conditions:

If marks from any inner pages of the answer sheet are not recorded on the front page, they will be corrected.

If there is any error in the total marks calculation, it will be rectified.

If any question or part of a question remains unevaluated, it will be assessed, and marks will be adjusted accordingly.

Marks may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged after scrutiny.

Important Note For Compartment Candidates

If a candidate has failed in a maximum of two subjects and applies for both scrutiny and the Secondary Compartmental Examination 2025, the higher marks obtained after scrutiny will be considered final.