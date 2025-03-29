Bihar Board Result 2025: How To Choose Best Career Path After Class 10

Bihar Board 10th Results 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today declared the Class 10 exam 2025 results. A total of 12,79,294 students have passed the exam. For those who did not clear it, the board provides multiple options, including re-evaluation and compartment exams, to help improve their scores.

This year, 82.11% of students have passed the Bihar Board Class 10 exam, totaling over 12.79 lakh candidates. Among them, 4,70,845 students secured first division, 4,84,012 students passed with second division, and 3,07,792 students cleared the exam with third division.

With the results now out, students must focus on their next big decision-choosing the right academic stream. Their choice will significantly influence their future career prospects.

Science Stream: A Gateway To Technical and Medical Careers



Students aiming for careers in engineering, medicine, artificial intelligence, aviation, or data science should consider the Science stream. Those interested in medical fields should opt for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB), while aspiring engineers should choose Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM).

Arts Stream: Opportunities in Humanities and Creative Fields



For students interested in careers in law, journalism, psychology, economics, or design, the Arts stream offers a wide range of subjects, including Political Science, History, Sociology, Psychology, and Geography. This stream is ideal for those who wish to pursue civil services or academic research.

Commerce Stream: Pathway to Finance and Business Careers



Students interested in banking, finance, entrepreneurship, or corporate management should opt for Commerce. Core subjects include Accountancy, Business Studies, and Economics. Those aspiring to become Chartered Accountants (CA), Company Secretaries (CS), or Investment Bankers can benefit from this stream.

Making the Right Choice

Selecting the right stream is crucial, as it lays the foundation for future career opportunities. Students should assess their interests and career goals before making a decision. Additionally, those planning to appear for civil services or defense examinations can opt for any of the three streams based on their strengths.