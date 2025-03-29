Carpenter's Daughter Tops Bihar Board Class 10 Exam With 98% Marks

Time and again, it has been proven that passion and determination can overcome any obstacle. Many students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds achieve remarkable success, whether in board exams or the toughest competitive tests.

Today, a Bihar Board student once again demonstrated that sheer dedication and resilience can triumph over economic hardships. The state recorded three toppers in the Class 10 board exams: Sakshi Kumari from JP NS High School (Narhan) in Samastipur, Anshu Kumari from Bhartiya Inter College (Gahiri), and Ranjan Kumar from High School Agiaon (Bhojpur). Each secured 489 marks (97.8%).

Meet The Topper: Sakshi Kumari



Sakshi, a resident of Bibhutipur block in Samastipur district, secured the first position in the state. Her father works as a carpenter.

Speaking to NDTV, she expressed her joy, saying, "I can't believe that I have secured the first position. My parents and teachers have played a significant role in my success. It was my school teachers' guidance that helped me become a topper. This is just the first milestone; I aim to achieve even more in the future."

When asked about her study routine, she shared, "I didn't study by the clock. I studied whenever I felt like it and focused more on self-study."

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Key Highlights

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 results today at 12 noon. A total of 12,79,294 students have passed.

Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

Male Students:



Appeared: 7,52,685

Passed: 6,29,620

Failed: 1,23,065

Pass Percentage: 83.65%

Female Students:

Appeared: 8,05,392

Passed: 6,49,674

Failed: 1,55,718

Pass Percentage: 80.67%

Application Window For Re-Evaluation And Compartment Exam

For those who couldn't clear the exam, the board offers multiple options, including re-evaluation and compartment exams. Students who have failed can apply for re-evaluation or the compartment exam between April 1 and April 8. The board has also announced that the results of these exams will be released by the end of May. Additionally, the dates for the compartment exams will be announced separately.