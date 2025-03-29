Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Declared, Here Are Options For Failed Students

BSEB 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 results, following the release of the Class 12 results. A total of 12,79,294 students have passed the exam. For those who did not clear it, the board provides multiple options, including re-evaluation and compartment exams, to help improve their scores.

Bihar Board 10th Results Declared LIVE

Gender-wise Pass Percentage

Of the 752,685 male students who took the exam, 629,620 passed and 123,065 failed. The male pass percentage is 83.65 percent. Of the 805,392 female students, 649,674 passed and 155,718 failed. The female pass percentage is 80.67 percent.

Application Window For Re-Evaluation And Compartment Exam

The BSEB has invited application window for students dissatisfied with their Class 10 and 12 results. Students who have failed can apply for re-evaluation or the compartment exam between April 1 and April 8. The board has also announced that the results of these exams will be released by the end of May. Additionally, the dates for the compartment exams will be announced separately.

Overall Pass Percentage And Toppers

This year, 82.11% of students have passed the Bihar Board Class 10 exam, totaling over 12.79 lakh candidates. Among them, 4,70,845 students secured first division, 4,84,012 students passed with second division, and 3,07,792 students cleared the exam with third division.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor stated that 123 students made it to the top 10 list, including 60 girls and 63 boys. The state saw three toppers: Sakshi Kumari from Samastipur High School, Anshu Kumari from Bhartiya Inter College (Gahiri), and Ranjan Kumar from High School Agiaon (Bhojpur). Each secured 489 marks (97.8%).

Exam Details

The Bihar Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to February 25 in two shifts. The exams began with language papers, followed by other subjects.

