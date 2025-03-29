12 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi:
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results of the Class 10 or Matric Annual Examination 2025, today, March 29, 2025. The results will be announced by Education Minister Sunil Kumar at the BSEB headquarters in Patna at around 12 pm.
Once released, the results will be hosted on the official websites:
- matricresult2025.com
- matricbiharboard.com
Bihar Board Class 10 Result LIVE: Over 15 lakh students awaiting results
The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 17 and February 25, 2025. This year, approximately 15.68 lakh students appeared for the examination.
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to check result
- Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the active link for the Class 10th result.
- Step 3: Enter the required details, including roll number and roll code.
- Step4: The result will appear on the screen.
- Step5: Download and save a copy for future reference.
Bihar Board Class 10 Result LIVE: How To Check Bihar Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page?
NDTV has launched a dedicated Bihar result page for students who appeared for the Bihar board exams this year.
Steps to check the results:
- Visit the NDTV results page
- Select the tab indicating the results for Class 10
- Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided space.
- Click "Submit" to view your Class 10 result on the screen.
- Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are published.