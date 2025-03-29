The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results of the Class 10 or Matric Annual Examination 2025, today, March 29, 2025. The results will be announced by Education Minister Sunil Kumar at the BSEB headquarters in Patna at around 12 pm.



Once released, the results will be hosted on the official websites:

matricresult2025.com

matricbiharboard.com

