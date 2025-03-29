BSEB Class 10 Results: Over 1 Lakh Fail Matric Exam In Bihar, Check How To Apply For Compartment Exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of the Class 10 or Matric Annual Examination 2025, today, March 29, 2025. Around 82.11 per cent students qualified the Class 10 board exam. Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari and Ranjan Verma have jointly secured the top rank by scoring 489 marks or 97.8 per cent.



Of the total 15,58,077 candidates who appeared in the exam, around 12,79,294 qualified the exam and 1,55,718 failed in the exam.



Candidates who failed the exam or who are not satisfied with their results will have the option to apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets. The option of scrutiny will be available from April 4- April 12, 2025. The registrations for Matric special exam and Matric Compartmental exam will also begin from April 4 and conclude on April 12, 2025.



The results for the scrutiny exam and the compartment exam will be announced by May 31, 2025. The result announcement of these exam will not take much time so that the students can start with their higher education on time and do not waste another year.



Around 123 students have secured the top position in top 10. Of these, 60 are girls and 63 are boys.

A total of 4,70,845 students have secured the first division, 4,84,012 second division and 3,077,92 got the third division marks in the BSEB Matric result 2025.

The results are announced by BSEB chairman Anand Kishore and Education Minister Sunil Kumar at the BSEB headquarters in Patna.