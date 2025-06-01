BSEB 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2025 Announced, Direct Link Here

BSEB 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Class 12th and 10th compartment and special examination 2025 today. Students who appeared in the re-examination can download their results by visiting the official website, results.biharboardonline.com.

To download the BSEB Class 10th and 12th Compartment and Special Exam Result 2025, students are required to enter their roll number and roll code.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2025: Step To Check Result

Step 1: Students should visit the official website — results.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on Link 1 for the 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as Roll Number and Roll Code.

Step 4: Press the View icon to access your result.

Step 5: Download the BSEB 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2025: Exam Date

The board conducted the BSEB Matric and Intermediate Compartment and Special Exam 2025 in two shifts from May 2 to 13. The morning shift was held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift ran from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Around 82.11% of students were declared passed in the BSEB Matric Board Exam, while 89.66% of students cleared the Bihar Inter Board Exam 2025.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Result 2025: Details Mentioned on the Marksheet

• Student's name

• Roll number

• Roll code

• Subject-wise marks

• Maximum marks

• Division

• Final result status (Pass/Fail)

• List of subjects taken by the student

Students are advised to download and safely keep their digital marksheets until they receive the physical mark sheets from their respective schools.