Bihar Board Class 10 Results Out: Here Are The Toppers And Their Scores

Bihar Board Class 10 Results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for the Matric annual exam 2025 today. This year, Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma have emerged as the top scorers, securing the first rank with an impressive score of 97.80 per cent. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website: matricresult2025.com.