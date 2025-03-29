Bihar Board Class 10 Results Out: Here Are The Toppers And Their Scores

Bihar Board Class 10 Toppers: The second toppers are Punit Kumar, Sachin Kumar Jamui, and Priyanshu Raj.
Bihar Board Class 10 Results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for the Matric annual exam 2025 today. This year, Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma have emerged as the top scorers, securing the first rank with an impressive score of 97.80 per cent. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website: matricresult2025.com.
Bihar Board Class Topper List
Rank 1: Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma scored 97.80 per cent.
Rank 2: Punit Kumar Singh, Sachin Kumar Ram, and Priyanshu Raj scored 97.60 per cent.
Rank 3: Mohit Kumar, Suraj Kumar Pandey, Khushi Kumari, Priyanshu Ranjan, and Rohit Kumar scored 97.40 per cent.
Bihar Board Class 10 Results: Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website, matricresult2025.com
Step 2: Click on the 'Matric Result 2025' link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.
Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.
How to Check Bihar Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page?
- NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Bihar board exams this year
- A tab will display the results for Class 10 and Class 12
- You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details
- Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after submitting