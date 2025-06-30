Bengaluru Woman, Found Dead In Garbage Truck, Killed By Live-In Partner

A woman, whose body was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a garbage truck in Bengaluru, was killed by her live-in partner, the latest investigation has revealed. The woman, identified as Asha, was in a relationship with a man named Mohammed Shamshuddin, who has now been arrested for murder.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's civic body, on Sunday found a gunny bag with a woman's body stuffed in it inside a garbage truck. The woman's hands were tied. Upon learning about the case, the Bengaluru Police registered a case of murder, sent the body for autopsy and launched an investigation.

The police investigated the CCTV footage and other evidence and tracked and identified the accused as 33-year-old Mohammed Shamshuddin, a native of Assam.

The accused was in a relationship with the woman, Asha, 40, for a year and a half, and they lived together in a rented house in South Bengaluru's Hulimavu. Both the accused and the victim were married separately and had two children each. However, they introduced themselves to society as husband and wife.

Asha, a widow, used to work with the Urban Company and offered housekeeping services.

Mohammed Shamshuddin is also married, but his wife and two children stay in Assam.

Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said that the two had an argument which turned physical and led to the death of Asha. Shamshuddin is said to have strangled Asha.

After killing his partner, Shamshuddin carried the dead body on a bike and later dumped it in a garbage truck before fleeing the scene. The incident was recorded on CCTV.