Brutal Bengaluru Murder Video Emerges, Criminal Killed By Group On Street

The video of a criminal being brutally hacked to death in Bengaluru has now emerged, a day after a former state minister was named in the murder case.

Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva was attacked by a group with machetes and other weapons on Tuesday night. He was standing outside his home near Halasuru Lake when five men arrived in a car and attacked him. They fled after inflicting fatal injuries on him.

The murder was filmed from across the road. The video showed animated moves that appeared to be a desperate attempt by Shivakumar to save himself.

The police registered a case based on a complaint by the victim's mother, Vijayalakshmi. Byrathi Basavaraj, BJP MLA from Krishnarajapuram and a former Karnataka minister, is among those who have been named in the FIR. He is accused of abetting the murder.

It emerged after Shivakumar's murder that he had accused the MLA of trying to capture his real estate properties and even written to the Bengaluru police commission seeking action against the MLA and his aide Jagadish three months ago.

He had accused Jagadish and Kiran, the MLA's nephew, of threatening to kill him if he did not hand over the property. Jagadish faced several cases, but his name was written off from the history sheet due to the MLA's intervention, he had alleged.

Shivakumar had also accused the MLA and his men of trying to extort money from him by framing him in illegal activities and constantly pressuring him to sell them the property at a price below the market value.

In his letter to the police chief, he had sought protection for himself and his family, asserting that MLA Basavaraj, Jagadish, and Kiran would be responsible if something happened to him. The police said they had registered an FIR against Jagadish after receiving Shivakumar's complaint, but a court order paused the case.