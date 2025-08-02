Bengaluru Metro Makes History with First-Ever Organ Transport

History was made in Bengaluru after Metro officials successfully facilitated the transport of a donated human liver for transplant.

This marks the first such instance in the city and only the second time in India that a metro rail system has been used for organ transport.

On the evening of Friday, a liver was transported from Vydehi Hospital to Whitefield Metro Station via ambulance. The organ was escorted by a doctor and a seven-member medical team.

The ambulance arrived at the Whitefield Metro Station at 8:38 PM, where it was received by an Assistant Security Officer and metro personnel. The organ was then promptly transferred onto a metro train after the completion of documentation and mandatory security checks.

The train departed Whitefield Metro Station at 8:42 PM and reached Rajarajeshwarinagar Metro Station at 9:48 PM.

At the destination station, another ASO and metro staff facilitated the next leg of the journey, ensuring the organ was promptly moved to a waiting ambulance. From there, it was rushed to Sparsh Hospital, where it arrived in time for the critical transplant procedure.

The entire operation was conducted in strict adherence to the guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Joint Procedure Order of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.