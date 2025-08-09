Congress Claims Credit For Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line, Set To Be Inaugurated By PM Tomorrow

Bengaluru's much-awaited Metro Yellow Line is set to be inaugurated tomorrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But before the event, the political battle over credit for the project has heated up, with Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launching a sharp counter to BJP claims and releasing documents to show the contribution of the state government for the Yellow Line project.

Mr Reddy accused BJP leaders, including BY Vijayendra and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, of projecting the entire Metro project as the Centre's achievement while sidelining the state's contributions.

He reminded them of the project's origins dating back to 2006 when then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid the foundation stone under the Congress-led Dharam Singh government in Karnataka and asserted that "the Metro belongs to the people, not any one party."

The minister released documents and detailed funding patterns across the three phases, stressing that the Karnataka government has been the major partner, often contributing as much or more than the Centre.

Through the documents he shared with the media, he claimed that In Phase 1, the state contributed 30 per cent (including land), the Centre 25 per cent, with the rest borrowed.

In Phase 2, the Centre's share dropped to 20 per cent, with the state covering cost overruns and providing land. Phase 3 sees the state putting up 20 per cent plus all land and rehabilitation costs, again with the Centre at 20 per cent.

Mr Reddy said the state has given guarantees for all BMRCL loans, which means the states' taxpayers are liable if repayments falter. He questioned why BJP MPs were undermining their own state and ignoring the state's financial role.

Taking on Mr Surya's claim that only 6 km of Metro was built under Congress, Mr Reddy said Phase 1 included 42 km planned under Congress rule. The project's costs rose from an initial Rs 6,395 crore estimate to Rs 14,405 crore, with the state ultimately contributing Rs 24,064.30 crore versus the Centre's Rs 17,803.85 crore.

He accused the BJP-led Centre of withholding Rs 11,495 crore allocated by the 15th Finance Commission for projects like the Peripheral Ring Road and lake development, while state MPs remain silent in parliament.

Mr Reddy blamed the Centre for delays in the Yellow Line, citing late environmental clearances, coach deliveries, and safety certificates all under central jurisdiction.

"Since Congress is in power in Karnataka, they deliberately delayed approvals and then blamed us," he alleged.

On BJP leaders' claims of resolving technical and land acquisition issues, Mr Reddy dismissed them as "state responsibilities," except in cases where land belongs to the Centre or Defence Ministry. He also reiterated that fare hikes are decided by a central committee, not the state.

With both parties locked in a war of words, Sunday's inauguration is shaping up to be a politically charged event , another reminder that in Bengaluru's infrastructure story, politics often travels as fast as the Metro itself.