Woman's Body Stuffed Into Sack, Dumped In Garbage Truck In Bengaluru

The body of a woman, estimated to be in the 30-35 years age group, was stuffed into a sack and dumped in a garbage truck in Bengaluru. The woman's identity is not known. Police said the body has been sent for autopsy and a case has been registered. CCTV footage from the area shows the accused arriving in an auto-rickshaw and dumping the sack in the garbage truck. Police are looking for the murderers based on the CCTV footage.

A case has been registered at Channammanakere Achchukattu Police Station. C Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, said the sack was dumped in the garbage truck between 1 am and 3 am. "The hands and neck of the woman were tied and the body was in a gunny bag. (Bengaluru Civic body) BBMP staff informed us about the body. We have registered a case of murder and are investigating the matter," he said.

This comes weeks after the shocking murder of a 33-year-old married woman in Bengaluru. Harini R, a mother of two, was stabbed to death, allegedly by Yashas (25), a techie she was having an affair with. According to the police, Harini wanted to end the affair after her family found out about it. Yashas asked her to meet him one last time and allegedly murdered her in a hotel room.