Woman's Body Found In Suitcase Near Bengaluru, Likely Thrown Out Of Train

A torn, blue suitcase was discovered near a railway bridge in Bengaluru on Wednesday and its contents were chilling - the body of a woman, who is suspected to have been murdered.

The suitcase was found near the old Chandapura railway bridge on the outskirts of Bengaluru by local residents, and police suspect it was thrown out of a moving train.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was murdered elsewhere and the body, which was stuffed in a suitcase, was thrown out of a moving train. We have not found any identification document on the body and are trying to find out details about the woman, like her name, age and where she was from," an official said.

The Bengaluru police are registering a first information report (FIR) and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) CK Baba said, "We have begun our investigation. It appears that the suitcase was thrown from railway property, most likely from a moving train. Though such cases typically fall under the railway police's jurisdiction, we are involved since the incident may have ties to our area. The suitcase contained only the body - no ID or personal belongings were found. The girl appears to be at least 18 years old, but her identity remains unknown."

In a similar case in March, the body of a 32-year-old woman, Gauri Anil Sambekar, was found stuffed in a suitcase at a house in Bengaluru's Hulimavu. Her husband, Rakesh Sambekar, was arrested from Pune and he had reportedly called her parents and confessed to the murder.



The couple, who were from Maharashtra, had got married two years ago and had moved to Bengaluru in January. While Rakesh worked as a project manager at an IT firm, Gauri was looking for a job.