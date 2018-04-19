Bihar Board Result 2018 In May First Week, Confirms Official

Bihar Board will release the result for intermediate and matriculation exam in May first week.

Education | Written by | Updated: April 19, 2018 17:50 IST
New Delhi:  Bihar Board will release the result for intermediate and matriculation exam in May first week. An official told NDTV that the board is in the process of completing the evaluation and hopes to release the results by the first week of May. The result for both intermediate and matriculation will either be declared the same day or will be declared within a span of few days. The official also said that the result date will be announced soon in local news papers. 

Bihar Board exam for intermediate was concluded on February 16, 2018 and the board exam for matriculation concluded on February 28, 2018

The board had intended to complete the evaluation process by March 15 however the process got delayed. The board had earlier planned to release the result in April itself. 

In 2017, board exam results had been delayed considerably with intermediate result being declared by May end and Matric result being declared in June. 

Considering the poor performance of students in board exams last year, the board had introduced considerable changes in the exam pattern. This year, the question paper for each subject consisted of 50% objective questions. Students were provided with an OMR sheet in which to mark the answers for the objective questions. 

Reports had also emerged that more than 5000 students had made mistakes in filling the OMR sheets with many students making entries into the space provided for the examiner. 

Bihar Board

