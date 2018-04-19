Bihar Board Result 2018 In May First Week, Confirms Official

Bihar Board exam for intermediate was concluded on February 16, 2018 and the board exam for matriculation concluded on February 28, 2018.
The board had intended to complete the evaluation process by March 15 however the process got delayed. The board had earlier planned to release the result in April itself.
In 2017, board exam results had been delayed considerably with intermediate result being declared by May end and Matric result being declared in June.
Considering the poor performance of students in board exams last year, the board had introduced considerable changes in the exam pattern. This year, the question paper for each subject consisted of 50% objective questions. Students were provided with an OMR sheet in which to mark the answers for the objective questions.
more than 5000 students had made mistakes in filling the OMR sheets with many students making entries into the space provided for the examiner.
