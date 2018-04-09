Bihar Board 2018: Delay In Evaluation Process; Results Not Expected Before End Of April The Bihar Board result 2018 will be announced by the last week or the first week of May 2018.

Despite the attempts by the administration, it seems that the board exam results for Bihar board intermediate and matriculation students will not be announced before the end of April. The evaluation for answer sheets for Bihar board students began on March 5. As per the schedule released initially by the board, the evaluation was to be completed by March 15. However, the evaluation process is not complete yet at some of the evaluation centres.Last year, the board exam results for Intermediate students was declared in the last week of May and the result for matric students was declared in June. The pass percentage in both the exams was dismal.In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination . Keeping this in mind and to improve the pass percentage of students in the Bihar board exams, the board this year introduced 50 per cent objective questions in each subject.Students were provided with an OMR sheet along with the answer booklet to attempt the objective questions. The evaluation of the OMR sheets were to be done along with the subjective answers at the evaluation centres. There were reports that many students had made mistakes in filling details in the OMR sheet with a lot of students filling in details on the OMR sheet at the space which was reserved for the examiner. The Bihar board results 2018 when declared will be available on the board's official website (www.biharboard.ac.in)Click here for more Education News