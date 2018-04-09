Bihar Board 2018: Delay In Evaluation Process; Results Not Expected Before End Of April

Last year, the board exam results for Intermediate students was declared in the last week of May and the result for matric students was declared in June. The pass percentage in both the exams was dismal.
In 2017, the board could not avoid controversy second year in a row and allegations were made of irregularity in evaluation process as well as misconduct during the examination. Keeping this in mind and to improve the pass percentage of students in the Bihar board exams, the board this year introduced 50 per cent objective questions in each subject.
Students were provided with an OMR sheet along with the answer booklet to attempt the objective questions. The evaluation of the OMR sheets were to be done along with the subjective answers at the evaluation centres. There were reports that many students had made mistakes in filling details in the OMR sheet with a lot of students filling in details on the OMR sheet at the space which was reserved for the examiner.
