1,000 Bihar Students Expelled For Cheating In Class 12 Exams

Nearly 1,000 students were expelled for cheating during the Class 12 examinations in Bihar, officials said on Saturday. Anand Kishore, the Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), told the media here that more the students were expelled "for adopting unfair means" during the examinations that concluded on Friday.The examinations had started on February 6.The chairman said that 25 fake examiners were also caught and FIRs were lodged against guardians for helping their wards to cheat in the examinations.He claimed the examinations this time were held in a fair manner this time and mass cheating in Bihar was a thing of the past. "It is not possible now."Nearly 112,07,986 students appeared for the Class 12 exams at 1,384 centres across the state.Mass cheating has been reported in Bihar for years.Last year, the Class 12 Arts topper turned out to be a 42-year-old man, who had faked his age to take the test. He was arrested on charges of fraud.