MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Results Date Update From Maharashtra Board; Check Here Maharashtra Board or MSBSHSE said that the board has not released any results' date for the HSC and SSC examinations it conducted in March this year.

Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC results will be released on website, mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2018: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune published a statement today announcing that the board has not released any results' date yet for the SSC and HSC examinations it conducted



The MSBSHSE also said that the SSC and HSC results dates will be released through press and board's bulletin board.



"Results for the Exams conducted in 2018 have not been announced so far. Please look for the announcement at Exam Results Portal (http://results.gov.in)," said a notification posted on the official results portal, mahresult.nic.in.



Earlier, the Board have requested media outlets to not speculate result declaration date.



that the result declaration date, when fixed, will be intimidated to all concerned parties and media houses.



Many media outlets have speculated that Maharashtra board result will be announced either on May 26 or May 27.



According to a statement from Maharashtra Board, a total number of 17,51,353 students have registered for the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 Examination 2018 which began on March 1 and concluded on March 24.



Out of the 17,51,353 students, 9,73,134 are boys and 7,78,219 are girls. SSC exams were held in 4657 centers across the Maharashtra



The class 12 or HSC exams started from February 21 and it was held till March 20, 2018.



According to a press released by the Maharashtra Board, in HSC 2018 exams, 5,80,820 students have registered for Science stream while 4,79,863 candidates was set to appear in Arts stream.

Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC results will be released on the official results website, mahresult.nic.in



In Commerce HSC exams, 3,66,756 students had registered along with 57,693 candidates in vocational papers.



A total of 14,85,132 registered in the HSC exams, which was organised at 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state.



17.51 lakh candidates will appear for SSC exams in 4657 centers across the Maharashtra.



The board exam result, when announced, will be available online on the board's official website.



In 2017, the result for class 12 students were announced on May 30 and for class 10 were announced on June 13. The results were made available through the official results portal (www.mahresult.nic.in).



Click here for more



: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune published a statement today announcing that the board has not released any results' date yet for the SSC and HSC examinations it conducted in March this year . The Maharashtra Board also asked the Students to not to believe result date being forwarded through whatsapp and social media. Several media outlets were speculating the Maharashtra SSC and Maharashtra HSC results dates since the examinations got over in March 24.The MSBSHSE also said that the SSC and HSC results dates will be released through press and board's bulletin board."Results for the Exams conducted in 2018 have not been announced so far. Please look for the announcement at Exam Results Portal (http://results.gov.in)," said a notification posted on the official results portal, mahresult.nic.in.Earlier, the Board have requested media outlets to not speculate result declaration date. An official from the Maharashtra Board have told NDTV in the first week of May that the result declaration date, when fixed, will be intimidated to all concerned parties and media houses.Many media outlets have speculated that Maharashtra board result will be announced either on May 26 or May 27.According to a statement from Maharashtra Board, a total number of 17,51,353 students have registered for the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 Examination 2018 which began on March 1 and concluded on March 24.Out of the 17,51,353 students, 9,73,134 are boys and 7,78,219 are girls. SSC exams were held in 4657 centers across the MaharashtraThe class 12 or HSC exams started from February 21 and it was held till March 20, 2018.According to a press released by the Maharashtra Board, in HSC 2018 exams, 5,80,820 students have registered for Science stream while 4,79,863 candidates was set to appear in Arts stream.In Commerce HSC exams, 3,66,756 students had registered along with 57,693 candidates in vocational papers.A total of 14,85,132 registered in the HSC exams, which was organised at 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state.17.51 lakh candidates will appear for SSC exams in 4657 centers across the Maharashtra.The board exam result, when announced, will be available online on the board's official website. In 2017, the result for class 12 students were announced on May 30 and for class 10 were announced on June 13. The results were made available through the official results portal (www.mahresult.nic.in).Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter