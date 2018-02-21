Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam Begins With Stringent Measures Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s Higher School Certificate (HSC or Class 12) annual board exams have kicked off today.

For the smooth conduct of the examinations and to curb cheating, the Maharashtra board has come up with a number of stringent measures.



"The aim of these changes is to take up strict actions against any possible unfair means during the exams," Shakuntala Kale, chairman, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education told Hindustan Times.



Last year, leaking of exam questions papers were reported in Maharashtra State Board exams.



According to a press released by the Maharashtra Board, in HSC 2018 exams, 5,80,820 students have registered for Science stream while 4,79,863 candidates will appear in Arts stream. In Commerce HSC exams, 3,66,756 students have registered along with 57,693 candidates will appear for vocational papers. A total of 14,85,132 will appear in the HSC exams, which is being organised at 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state.





Out of this 14.58 lakh, 8.34 lakh registered candidates are boys and 6.50 lakh students are girls.



HSC exams will be conducted between February 21 and March 20, 2018.



The SSC exams will be conducted between March 1 and March 24, 2018.



