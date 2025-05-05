Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Out: 91.88% Students Pass; When, How To Apply For Re-evaluation

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Out: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 12 (HSC) results for 2025. Students can access their scorecards on the official websites - hscresult.mahahsscboard.in and digilocker.gov.in - by entering their roll numbers and mothers' names.

This year, 91.88% of students who appeared for the exam have cleared it. The HSC exams were held from February 11 to March 18. Of the 14,27,085 students registered, 14,17,969 appeared and 13,02,873 passed.

Among the nine divisions, Konkan recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.74%, while Latur reported the lowest at 89.46%.

The performance of regular female students remained ahead of their male counterparts, with a pass rate of 94.58% compared to 89.51% for male students. Among private candidates, 36,133 students registered, 35,697 appeared, and 29,892 passed - registering a pass percentage of 83.73%.

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Result: Stream-wise Performance

Among all streams, the Science stream recorded the highest passing percentage.

Here is the stream-wise pass percentage:

Science: 97.35%

Commerce: 92.38%

Arts: 80.52%

Vocational: 83.26%

ITI: 83.03%

Students who wish to apply for mark verification or re-evaluation can do so between May 6 and May 20. Before applying for re-evaluation, they must first request photocopies of their answer sheets via mahahsscboard.in. Applications can be submitted online individually or through junior colleges. Fees must be paid digitally through debit/credit cards, UPI, or net banking.

In 2024, the HSC result was declared on May 21, while the SSC result was announced on May 25. Last year, a total 95.81 per cent of students cleared the SSC (Class 10) and 93.37 per cent passed HSC (Class 12) exams.