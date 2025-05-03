Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Likely On May 5: Know How And Where To Check

Maharashtra Board Results 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exam results soon. While there is no official confirmation yet, media reports suggest that the results may be declared on May 5. Students who appeared for these exams can check their results on the board's official website - mahahsscboard.in - once released. Additionally, the results will also be available on NDTV Education, along with other result portals such as:

mahresult.nic.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

sscboardpune.in

The SSC exams were held from February 21 to March 17, 2025, while the HSC exams took place from February 11 to March 18, 2025, in offline mode.

How To Check Maharashtra Board Results 2025

Visit the official result website - mahresult.nic.in

Click on the link for SSC or HSC result on the homepage

Enter your registration number and other required details

View and download your result displayed on the screen

In 2024, the HSC result was declared on May 21, while the SSC result was announced on May 25. Last year, a total 95.81 per cent students cleared the SSC (Class 10) and 93.37 per cent passed HSC (Class 12) exams.

Students are advised to keep checking the official websites regularly for the latest updates.