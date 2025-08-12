Hours After Rakhi, UP Man Rapes, Kills Cousin, Then Hangs Her From Noose

Hours after he got a rakhi tied by his 14-year-old cousin, a 33-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya raped her, killed her and hung her body from a noose to make it look like a suicide, the police said on Tuesday.

The next day, he went back to the house when the police were carrying out their investigation to try and misguide them, but ended up making them suspicious when he did not let the family members answer questions and spoke for them.

On Saturday morning, 33-year-old Surjeet went to the house of his uncle and got a rakhi tied by his sister. That same night, after consuming a lot of alcohol, he went back to the house and raped the sleeping 14-year-old. He then killed her and hung the body from a noose.

Her father was sleeping in another room in the house, but did not hear anything. He discovered the teenager's body the next day and informed the police.

Officials said they could make out it was not a case of suicide as soon as they reached the house and saw blood stains in several places. They began questioning the family members and noticed that Surjeet was always with them. When the family members were asked questions, Surjeet would answer for them.

Auraiya Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shankar said the body was sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed rape. Surjeet was taken into custody and confessed to the crime during questioning.

