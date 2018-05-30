Maharashtra Board HSC Result Declared; 88.41 Per Cent Students Pass, Girls Outperform Boys

The pass percentage for Science stream is 95.85 per cent, for Commerce stream is 89.50 per cent and for Arts stream is 78.93 per cent.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018: Live Updates
The results will be available on www.mahresult.nic.in, www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.result.mkcl.org/ and results.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the Maharashtra Board HSE results will also be available also on third party websites, like examresults.net.
How to check Maharashtra Board HS Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official website for Maharashtra result: www.mahresult.nic.in.
Step two: Click On the HSC Examination Result 2018 link.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Click on submit and view the result.
CommentsStudents would be able to verify their statement of marks and other certificates online through the offiical MSBSHSE website.
