Maharashtra Board HSC Result Declared; 88.41 Per Cent Students Pass, Girls Outperform Boys

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018 Declared At Mahresult.nic.in New Delhi: Maharashtra HSC examination result 2018 has been announced. The result was announced in a press conference at 11 am and will be available online for students' perusal at 1:00 pm. The pass percentgae this year is 88.41 per cent. Konkan division has the best pass percentage with 94.85 per cent students qualifying in the exam. Nashik division has the worst pass percentage with 86.13 per cent students qualifying in the exam. Pass percentage for Mumbai division is 87.44 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys. Girls pass percentage is 92.36 per cent and boys pass percentage is 85.23 per cent.



The pass percentage for Science stream is 95.85 per cent, for Commerce stream is 89.50 per cent and for Arts stream is 78.93 per cent.



Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018: Live Updates



The results will be available on www.mahresult.nic.in, www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.result.mkcl.org/ and results.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the Maharashtra Board HSE results will also be available also on third party websites, like examresults.net.



How to check Maharashtra Board HS Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official website for Maharashtra result: www.mahresult.nic.in.



Step two: Click On the HSC Examination Result 2018 link.



Step three: Enter the required details.



Step four: Click on submit and view the result.



Students would be able to verify their statement of marks and other certificates online through the offiical MSBSHSE website.



