Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2018 Released; Know How To Check, Where To Check; List Of Websites

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: Declared, To Be Online Soon @ Mahresult.nic.in; Live Updates
Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: List of Websites
The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results for all the streams will be available on these websites:
www.result.mkcl.org
www.mahresults.nic.in
www.results.maharashtraeducation.com
www.knowyourresult.com
www.jagranjosh.com
www.bhaskar.com
Apart from these websites, the results details will be also available on the official board website, https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/
As it is happening with every board results, girls outperformed boys. Girls's pass percentage is 92.36 per cent and boys pass percentage is 85.23 per cent. The Maharashtra Board HSC results will be made available online by 1.00 pm today.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: How to check
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 or HSC examinations of Maharashtra Board may check their results following these steps:
Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 has been released @ mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org
Step 1 : Visit the official website for Maharashtra result: www.mahresult.nic.in or www.result.mkcl.org.
Step 2 : Click On the HSC Examination Result 2018 link given on the homepage.
Step 3 : Enter the required details - your Maharashtra HSC examination registration details.
Step 4 : After submitting the details, view your Maharashtra HSC result.
The results will be available online in all the website mentioned above.
CommentsStudents would be able to verify their statement of marks and other certificates online through the official MSBSHSE website.
