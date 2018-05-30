Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2018 Released; Know How To Check, Where To Check; List Of Websites

The Board has listed 6 websites where the candidates may access their Maharashtra HSC results, which includes manresult.nic.in and result.mkcl.org.

Education | | Updated: May 30, 2018 13:05 IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune released the Class 12th or Maharashtra board HSC result today in a press conference. The Maharashtra Board HSC results or Higher Secondary Certificate results is available online now. As per the data released by the board on the HSC results 2018, 88.41% students from more than 14 lakh registered candidates qualified for higher education. Konkan division of Maharashtra state board has the best pass percentage while Nashik division has the worst pass percentage in the HSC results declared today. The Board in a statement has listed 6 websites where the candidates may access their HSC results, which includes manresult.nic.in and result.mkcl.org.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: List of Websites


The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results for all the streams will be available on these websites: 

www.result.mkcl.org
www.mahresults.nic.in
www.results.maharashtraeducation.com
www.knowyourresult.com
www.jagranjosh.com 
www.bhaskar.com

Apart from these websites, the results details will be also available on the official board website, https://mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in/

As it is happening with every board results, girls outperformed boys. Girls's pass percentage is 92.36 per cent and boys pass percentage is 85.23 per cent. The Maharashtra Board HSC results will be made available online by 1.00 pm today. 
 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2018: How to check


Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 or HSC examinations of Maharashtra Board may check their results following these steps:
 
Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 has been released @ mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org

Step 1 : Visit the official website for Maharashtra result: www.mahresult.nic.in or www.result.mkcl.org.
Step 2 : Click On the HSC Examination Result 2018 link given on the homepage. 
Step 3 : Enter the required details - your Maharashtra HSC examination registration details.
Step 4 : After submitting the details, view your Maharashtra HSC result. 

The results will be available online in all the website mentioned above.

Students would be able to verify their statement of marks and other certificates online through the official MSBSHSE website. 

