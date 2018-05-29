CBSE 10th Result 2018 Today: Live Updates

Students and parents can check the CBSE 10th result on the Board's official website, NIC hosted result portal, Google search page, Bing search page, SMS Organizer app and UMANG app.

Education | | Updated: May 29, 2018 09:29 IST
New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the class 10th result today. The result is supposed to be released by 4 pm. Students and parents can check the result on the Board's official website, NIC hosted result portal, Google search page, Bing search page, SMS Organizer app and UMANG app. The result portals may slow down a bit immediately after its declaration. The Google result page will be visible atleast for an hour. Likewise, Microsoft has introduced SMS Organizer app to help students check the results offline. With this app students can pre-register their details and the results will be delivered to them as SMS.
 

May 29, 9.25 am: School Education Secretary in HRD Ministry, Anil Swarup has wished good luck to the students.

 

May 29, 9.10 am: As is the general practice, students should keep their admit card in hand in order to login to the result portal.

May 29, 9.00 am: For the typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for the paper.

May 29, 8.30 am: The Board has revised the pass mark criteria for this batch. As per the revision, a student has to secure 33% marks in total (internal assessment and board exams taken together) in order to pass the exam.

May 29, 8.00 am: CBSE class 10 result will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer app, www.google.com, www.bing.com and UMANG app.

May 29, 7.30 am: The Board has not given an exact time for the result, however it said it will be released by 4 pm.

May 29, 7.00 am: CBSE class 10 result will be declared today, confirmed the Board.

