CBSE 10th Result 2018 Today: Live Updates

CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 Today: Live Updates
May 29, 9.25 am: School Education Secretary in HRD Ministry, Anil Swarup has wished good luck to the students.
All the best to CBSE students of class 10. You have done your bit. Let not the results make you nervous because you have no control over them. You can't do anything now. You will reap the fruits of what you have sown. Be contented with what you get. And then, build your future— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 29, 2018
May 29, 9.10 am: As is the general practice, students should keep their admit card in hand in order to login to the result portal.
May 29, 9.00 am: For the typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for the paper.
May 29, 8.30 am: The Board has revised the pass mark criteria for this batch. As per the revision, a student has to secure 33% marks in total (internal assessment and board exams taken together) in order to pass the exam.
May 29, 8.00 am: CBSE class 10 result will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer app, www.google.com, www.bing.com and UMANG app.
May 29, 7.30 am: The Board has not given an exact time for the result, however it said it will be released by 4 pm.
May 29, 7.00 am: CBSE class 10 result will be declared today, confirmed the Board.
