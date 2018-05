CBSE 10th Result 2018 Today: Live Updates

CBSE 10th Result 2018: Live pdates

CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 Today: Live Updates

All the best to CBSE students of class 10. You have done your bit. Let not the results make you nervous because you have no control over them. You can't do anything now. You will reap the fruits of what you have sown. Be contented with what you get. And then, build your future — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 29, 2018

Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) will announce the class 10th result today. The result is supposed to be released by 4 pm. Students and parents can check the result on the Board's official website, NIC hosted result portal, Google search page, Bing search page, SMS Organizer app and UMANG app. The result portals may slow down a bit immediately after its declaration. The Google result page will be visible atleast for an hour. Likewise, Microsoft has introduced SMS Organizer app to help students check the results offline. With this app students can pre-register their details and the results will be delivered to them as SMS.School Education Secretary in HRD Ministry, Anil Swarup has wished good luck to the students.: As is the general practice, students should keep their admit card in hand in order to login to the result portal.: For the typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for the paper.: The Board has revised the pass mark criteria for this batch. As per the revision, a student has to secure 33% marks in total (internal assessment and board exams taken together) in order to pass the exam.CBSE class 10 result will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft SMS Organizer app, www.google.com, www.bing.com and UMANG app.: The Board has not given an exact time for the result, however it said it will be released by 4 pm.: CBSE class 10 result will be declared today, confirmed the Board.