CBSE 10th Result 2018 Tomorrow: Know Where To Check CBSE class 10 result will be hosted at www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.results.nic.in.

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE 10th Result 2018: Know Where To Check New Delhi: CBSE is all set to announce the class 10 results tomorrow. The result scheduled to be announced at 4 pm tomorrow will bring an end to the long wait of 16 lakh students who have been restless since after the declaration of class 12 result. The first time board examinees are all excited for their results. Students should keep their admit card in hand to log in to the result portal. While students can check their result online, offline options are available this year. Read more: CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 Date Confirmed



This year, two new options have been introduced in collaboration with



Likewise, Microsoft has introduced SMS Organizer app to help students check the results offline. With this app students can pre-register their details and the results will be delivered to them as SMS.



The result will be hosted at www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.results.nic.in. Various third party websites like India Results, Exam Results will also host the CBSE class 10 result.



Click here for more Education News



CBSE is all set to announce the class 10 results tomorrow. The result scheduled to be announced at 4 pm tomorrow will bring an end to the long wait of 16 lakh students who have been restless since after the declaration of class 12 result. The first time board examinees are all excited for their results. Students should keep their admit card in hand to log in to the result portal. While students can check their result online, offline options are available this year.This year, two new options have been introduced in collaboration with CBSE . The Board has partnered with Google and Microsoft to bring in two new additional options for 16 lakh students. This year for the first time, the CBSE class 10 result will be available on the search page of Google at www.google.com. Students need not have to go to the result page. As seen during the class 12 results, the result page in the Google search page will remain active for more than an hour.Likewise, Microsoft has introduced SMS Organizer app to help students check the results offline. With this app students can pre-register their details and the results will be delivered to them as SMS. The result will be hosted at www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.results.nic.in. Various third party websites like India Results, Exam Results will also host the CBSE class 10 result. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter