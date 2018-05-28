CBSE 10th Result 2018 Tomorrow: Know Where To Check

This year, two new options have been introduced in collaboration with CBSE. The Board has partnered with Google and Microsoft to bring in two new additional options for 16 lakh students. This year for the first time, the CBSE class 10 result will be available on the search page of Google at www.google.com. Students need not have to go to the result page. As seen during the class 12 results, the result page in the Google search page will remain active for more than an hour.
Likewise, Microsoft has introduced SMS Organizer app to help students check the results offline. With this app students can pre-register their details and the results will be delivered to them as SMS.
CommentsThe result will be hosted at www.cbse.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.results.nic.in. Various third party websites like India Results, Exam Results will also host the CBSE class 10 result.
