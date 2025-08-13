CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspections In 10 Schools Over Norms, Attendance, Infrastructure

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) carried out surprise inspections on August 13 in 10 schools located across Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

The inspections aimed to verify whether the schools were operating in compliance with CBSE bye-laws, maintaining proper academic and physical infrastructure, and refraining from enrolling students who do not attend classes.

Each inspection team comprised a CBSE official and a principal from an affiliated school. According to the board, all inspections were conducted simultaneously within a short time frame to preserve the element of surprise and ensure accurate findings on the schools' functioning.

"The inspections were carried out in a synchronised manner to keep the surprise intact and obtain an accurate picture of the schools' operations on the day of inspection," the board said in an official release.

CBSE will take necessary action based on the Inspection Committee's reports.

List of Schools Inspected