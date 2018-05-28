CBSE Yet To Confirm Class 10 Result Date

This year, 28 lakh took the Board's annual exam; out of which 16 lakh students appeared for the All India Secondary School Exam (AISSE) or class 10 exam.
Major Changes Expected
The overall pass percentage can increase. The Board has revised the pass mark criteria for this batch. After re-introducing compulsory board exams this year, the Board decided to revise the pass mark criteria for this batch only as 'this batch is from a different assessment background while they were in class 9'. As per the revision, a student has to secure 33% marks in total (internal assessment and board exams taken together) in order to pass the exam.
For the typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for the paper.
Result checking will be easier this year. Two new result hosting options have been introduced this year: Google's partnership with CBSE and Microsoft's SMS Organizer App. With these two options, result checking will be more convenient for students. Contrary to the expectation that Google hosted CBSE result will be live for a shorter duration, the class 12 result page was live for more than 1 hour on May 26.
CommentsAs is the general practice, students should keep their admit card in hand in order to login to the result portal.
