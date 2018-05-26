CBSE Class 12 Result 2018: Highlights
- Overall pass percentage stands at 83.01.
- The pass percentage has increased by 1% in comparison to 2017.
- A total of 9 students have secured the first three positions.
- Meghna Srivatsava has secured the first position followed by Anoushka Chandra from Ghaziabad.
- Last year the topper was Raksha Gopal. She had secured 99.6%.
- Seven students have been placed in the third position by scoring 497 marks out of 500.
- The pass percentage of Delhi region is 89%; increased by 0.7% since last year.
- Thiruvananthapuram has recorded the highest pass percentage (97.32%) followed by Chennai (93.87%) and Delhi.
- 8.3% (91818) of the candidates have been placed in Compartment.
- A Vijay Ganesh has topped the exam in differently abled category by securing 492 marks out of 500.
- 12737 students have secured more than 95% and 72569 students have scored more than 90%.
- Girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage is 88.31 for girls and for boys it is 78.99.
- The pass percentage in foreign schools is 94.94.
- The pass percentage in JNV and KV schools are 97.07 and 97.78 per cent, respectively.
- In government aided schools the pass percentage is 84.48%
Comments