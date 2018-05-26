CBSE Class 12 Result 2018: Highlights Meghna Srivatsava, CBSE class 12 2018 topper, has scored 499 out of 500 marks.

Out of 11 lakh students who took the exam in February-March, Meghna Srivatsava has emerged as the topper by securing 99.8 per cent. The results are available on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, Microsoft Bing, Google and Microsoft SMS Organizer. Students can check their result on the website using their roll number, school number and centre number. The Post-Result CBSE counselling began today and it will continue till June 9, from 8 am to 10 pm on all days, said a statement from the board.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2018: Highlights Overall pass percentage stands at 83.01.

The pass percentage has increased by 1% in comparison to 2017.

A total of 9 students have secured the first three positions.

Meghna Srivatsava has secured the first position followed by Anoushka Chandra from Ghaziabad.

Last year the topper was Raksha Gopal. She had secured 99.6%.

Seven students have been placed in the third position by scoring 497 marks out of 500.

The pass percentage of Delhi region is 89%; increased by 0.7% since last year.

Thiruvananthapuram has recorded the highest pass percentage (97.32%) followed by Chennai (93.87%) and Delhi.

8.3% (91818) of the candidates have been placed in Compartment.

A Vijay Ganesh has topped the exam in differently abled category by securing 492 marks out of 500.

12737 students have secured more than 95% and 72569 students have scored more than 90%.

Girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage is 88.31 for girls and for boys it is 78.99.

The pass percentage in foreign schools is 94.94.

The pass percentage in JNV and KV schools are 97.07 and 97.78 per cent, respectively.

In government aided schools the pass percentage is 84.48%





