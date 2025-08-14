CBSE Cautions Against Unauthorised Sources For Certificates, Mark Sheets

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students, parents, and stakeholders against misleading claims related to the issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document corrections.

According to the CBSE's Regional Office, Delhi (East), certain unauthorised sources are circulating false information, promising quick solutions for obtaining duplicate documents or making corrections. The Board clarified that such claims are entirely unfounded.

"These unofficial platforms have no affiliation with or authorisation from CBSE. Depending on them may result in misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences," the Board said in its advisory.

The CBSE stated that all genuine information regarding duplicate documents, corrections in certificates, or other student and examination-related services is available only on its official website - cbse.gov.in. It urged stakeholders to rely solely on official notifications issued through the Board's website, regional offices, or other verified channels.

The Board also stated it will not be liable for any problems arising from reliance on information shared by third-party or unauthorised sources.