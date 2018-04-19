CBSE Class 10 Results 2018: Board To Award Two Marks For Typing Error In English Paper CBSE Class 10 students will be awarded two marks for the typing error in English question paper of the exam which was held on March 12.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 10 results will be released on the official results website cbseresults.nic.in New Delhi: CBSE Class 10 students will be awarded two marks for the typing error in



With this development, the students who have appeared for the English paper will get two extra marks when the Class 10 CBSE results are declared. CBSE Class 10 results will be released on the official results website;



The board has not fixed a date to declare the class 10 and class 12 results, however, an announcement in this regard is expected soon from the CBSE.



Earlier on



The



"Evaluation is a very secretive process. Though the marking policy is always decided keeping the interests of students in mind, but an expert committee examines whether it is an error in the first place or not and how students' interest can be safeguarded," a senior CBSE official said then.



The Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on March 5 and the class 10 exams were concluded by April 4. Class 12 Board exams will be concluded by April 25, on the day the CBSE will conduct the re-test for the economics paper.



CBSE decided to conduct a re-test for Class 12 economics paper after paper leak was reported.



Click here for more



CBSE Class 10 students will be awarded two marks for the typing error in English question paper of the exam which was held on March 12 . According the marking scheme fixed by an expert committee, it has been decided that all those students those who had appeared for the Class 10 English paper this year will be awarded two for the particular question 'in the interest of students', a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official told NDTV.With this development, the students who have appeared for the English paper will get two extra marks when the Class 10 CBSE results are declared. CBSE Class 10 results will be released on the official results website; cbseresults.nic.in The board has not fixed a date to declare the class 10 and class 12 results, however, an announcement in this regard is expected soon from the CBSE.Earlier on March 19 , the CBSE said it was undecided on providing compensation to Class 10 students for an alleged error in the English question paper. Teachers and students have been claiming that the paper held on March 12 had certain errors in the comprehension passage section.The passage section of the paper where students were expected to find synonyms of 'endurance, obstruction and motivation' in paragraphs two, four and five, respectively had its answers in paras three and six. Certain typos also led to confusion among students, an online petition started by a group of students said."Evaluation is a very secretive process. Though the marking policy is always decided keeping the interests of students in mind, but an expert committee examines whether it is an error in the first place or not and how students' interest can be safeguarded," a senior CBSE official said then.The Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on March 5 and the class 10 exams were concluded by April 4. Class 12 Board exams will be concluded by April 25, on the day the CBSE will conduct the re-test for the economics paper. CBSE decided to conduct a re-test for Class 12 economics paper after paper leak was reported.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter