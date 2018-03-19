CBSE To Compensate Students For 'Typo Error' In Class 10 English Paper After the English Class 10 paper goof up, the board today confirmed to Times of India that the students will be compensated according to the marking scheme which is to be prepared by the board.

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE class 10 and class 12 board examinations began on March 5 New Delhi: After the



After students and teachers raised concerns about the paper,



"This has been brought to the notice of board. It will be ensured that no student is put to any disadvantage," a board official told NDTV.



"The board will take care of the matter before the finalisation of marking scheme which is to be prepared for evaluation of this paper," the official added.



"Q.no. 1.3 had wrong paragraph numbers mentioned in the paper and as a result of that, a few students were baffled and expect CBSE to compensate the marks during the evaluation," a teacher who reviewed the English paper told NDTV then.



K K Choudhury Controller Exams, CBSE told Times of India over phone from New Delhi that the confusion was caused because of 'a typo error'. "We have decided not to put any student on disadvantage. The students will be benefited definitely and it will be taken care of at the time of marking scheme to be prepared by the board,"Mr Choudhury told the paper.



However, contrary to some reports which suggested 2 marks to be given to the students, the board official confirmed to the daily that number of marks would be decided later after marking scheme is released.



The class 10 and class 12 board examinations began on March 5 and the class 10 examinations will be concluded on April 4 while the class 12 examinations will be over by April 13.



