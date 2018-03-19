CBSE To Compensate Students For 'Typo Error' In Class 10 English Paper

After students and teachers raised concerns about the paper, a CBSE official had then assured NDTV that the board will look into the matter before the finalisation of marking scheme which is to be prepared for evaluation of this paper.
"This has been brought to the notice of board. It will be ensured that no student is put to any disadvantage," a board official told NDTV.
"The board will take care of the matter before the finalisation of marking scheme which is to be prepared for evaluation of this paper," the official added.
"Q.no. 1.3 had wrong paragraph numbers mentioned in the paper and as a result of that, a few students were baffled and expect CBSE to compensate the marks during the evaluation," a teacher who reviewed the English paper told NDTV then.
K K Choudhury Controller Exams, CBSE told Times of India over phone from New Delhi that the confusion was caused because of 'a typo error'. "We have decided not to put any student on disadvantage. The students will be benefited definitely and it will be taken care of at the time of marking scheme to be prepared by the board,"Mr Choudhury told the paper.
However, contrary to some reports which suggested 2 marks to be given to the students, the board official confirmed to the daily that number of marks would be decided later after marking scheme is released.
