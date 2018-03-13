CBSE Class 10 English Paper: Board To Consider Students' Concerns During Evaluation

An official from CBSE told NDTV that it will make sure that no student is put to any disadvantage because of this confusion.
According to teachers, Hindustan Times reported that, in the first section of yesterday's Class 10 English paper, students were expected to find synonyms of endurance, obstruction and motivation in paragraphs 2, 4and 5, respectively, after reading a given passage.
"However", the daily reported that, "the correct answers, as per the teachers, were stamina, obstacle, and inspiration, respectively, which were found in paragraphs three and six respectively".
"Q.no. 1.3 had wrong paragraph numbers mentioned in the paper and as a result of that, a few students were baffled and expect CBSE to compensate the marks during the evaluation," a teacher who reviewed the English paper told NDTV.
"This has been brought to the notice of board. It will be ensured that no student is put to any disadvantage," a board official told NDTV.
