CBSE Class 10 English Paper: Board To Consider Students' Concerns During Evaluation

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE conducted class 10 English paper exam yesterday New Delhi: After students and teachers raised concerns about a question in yesterday's Class 10 English paper, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has assured that the board will look into the matter before the finalisation of marking scheme which is to be prepared for evaluation of this paper.



An official from CBSE told NDTV that it will make sure that no student is put to any disadvantage because of this confusion.



According to teachers,





"However", the daily reported that, "the correct answers, as per the teachers, were stamina, obstacle, and inspiration, respectively, which were found in paragraphs three and six respectively".



"Q.no. 1.3 had wrong paragraph numbers mentioned in the paper and as a result of that, a few students were baffled and expect CBSE to compensate the marks during the evaluation,"



"This has been brought to the notice of board. It will be ensured that no student is put to any disadvantage," a board official told NDTV.



"The board will take care of the matter before the finalisation of marking scheme which is to be prepared for evaluation of this paper," the official added.



