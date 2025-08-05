CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result Declared, 48.68 Per Cent Students Pass

CBSE Class 10 Comparment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for Class 10 compartment/supplementary examination today, August 5, 2025. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

A total of 1,43,648 students had registered for the exam, of which 1,38,898 appeared and 67,620 passed, amounting to an overall pass percentage of 48.68 per cent.

Girl performed better than boys by 3.63 per cent. Boys acheived a pass percentage of 47.41 per cent while girls recorded a pass percentage of 51.04 per cent.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Senior School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2025".

A new page will open.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download result- "CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result".

The Class 10 comparment examination was held from July 15 to July 22, 2025.

Students can check the result via DigiLocker also-which is available in both mobile version and as website.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for verification or re-evaluation of marks through the CBSE website.

The CBSE class 10 result for the years 2023 and 2024 was declared on August 7, 2023 and August 5, 2024.