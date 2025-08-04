CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result Expected In First Week Of August, Details Here

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025: Many students are awaiting the release of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 supplementary examination 2025 results. Presently, the board has not issued a release date but students can expect the result to be released in the first week of August-considering the past year release dates of the examination.

Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Senior School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2025".

A new page will open.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card and the security pin.

Click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result: Result Expected Date

The result for CBSE Class 10 supplementary examinations for the years 2023 and 2024 was released on August 7 and 5, 2025.

Based on the previous year trends, students can expect the result to be released in the first week of August, 2025.

Students who are not satisfied with their results will be able to apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks on the official website of the board.

Those who would not be able to clear the examination will be given a chance to reappear in the next year's examination.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board to stay updated regarding the supplementary result.