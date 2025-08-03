CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result: Check Expected Date, Previous Year Trends

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result Out Soon: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the result for Class 10 supplementary examination in the first week of August, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Senior School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2025".

A new page will open.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result: Past Trends, Expected Result Date

The CBSE class 10 result for the years 2023 and 2024 was declared on August 7, 2023 and August 5, 2024.

Considering the result declaration dates for previous years, students can expect the result to be released in the first week of August for the CBSE Class 10 2025 supplementary examination.

Students must regularly visit the official website to stay updated regarding the result declaration.