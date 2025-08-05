CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025: When To Expect Compartment Exam Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 supplementary exam results soon. The exam was held on July 22, 2025, in a single-day schedule across all subjects. As the results for Class 12 supplementary exams were already declared on August 1, students who appeared for the Class 10 compartment exams are now waiting for their scorecards.

When To Expect Result

Looking at previous trends, the Class 10 supplementary results were announced on August 5 in 2024 and August 7 in 2023. Based on this pattern, students can anticipate that the CBSE Class 10 supplementary result for 2025 will be declared in the first week of August. The exact date has not yet been confirmed by the Board, but it is likely to be announced very shortly.

How to Check the Result

Once declared, the result will be available on the official websites of CBSE, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. To access the result, students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and the security pin provided on their admit card. It is advised to keep these details ready in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

How To Download the CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link for "Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter your credentials: roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin

Step 4. Click on the submit button

Step 5. Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download and save it for future reference

Dirct Link: CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025

Alternative Way To Access the Result: DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker, either via the website or the mobile app. After logging in with a registered mobile number and security PIN, students must go to the "Central Board of Secondary Education" section and select "CBSE 10th Marksheet 2025." Upon entering their roll number and year of passing, the result will be displayed.

What If You Are Not Satisfied With the Result?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for verification or re-evaluation of marks through the CBSE website. Details regarding the schedule and process for the same will be announced shortly after the result is released.

What Happens If You Don't Pass the Exam?

If a student is unable to clear the supplementary exam, they will be allowed to appear in the next year's board examination. This gives students another opportunity to improve their performance and move forward academically.

Previous Years' Performance

Over the last few years, the pass percentage for Class 10 has remained above 90 percent. In 2024, the pass percentage was 93.60 percent. In 2023, it was 93.12 percent, and in 2022, it stood at 94.40 percent.

Students are advised to remain calm and positive while waiting for the results. Keep visiting the official website for updates and ensure your login details are correct and accessible.

