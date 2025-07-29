CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10, 12 Scorecards Expected Soon, Check Details

CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the compartment exams will be able to check their results online on the official CBSE result portal - results.cbse.nic.in.

The Class 12 supplementary exam was held on July 15, 2025, while Class 10 exams were conducted between July 15 and July 22, 2025. The results are expected to be declared in the first week of August 2025, based on past release patterns.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025: Expected Date

While the official date is yet to be confirmed by CBSE, past years indicate a consistent trend:

In 2024, Class 12 and Class 10 supplementary results were announced on August 2 and August 5, respectively.

In 2023, the results were released on August 1 (Class 12) and August 4 (Class 10).

Following this trend, the CBSE Supplementary Result 2025 is likely to be out between August 1 and August 5, 2025.

How to Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to access your compartment exam results:

Visit the official result website: results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the appropriate link: "Secondary School (Class 10) Supplementary Examination Result 2025" or "Senior School (Class 12) Supplementary Examination Result 2025"

A login page will open, enter your credentials

Click on "Submit"

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

What's Next After the CBSE Supplementary Result 2025?

For Passed Students: Collect your updated mark sheet and migration certificate from your school. Use it for college admissions or next academic steps.

For Unsuccessful Candidates: You may have to wait for the next academic session or explore options like NIOS or private improvement exams.

For Result Discrepancy: If you suspect any error in your scorecard, you can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks via CBSE's online application process after the result declaration.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website and result portal for updates on the result release, re-evaluation dates, and mark sheet distribution. Keep your admit card and login credentials ready to avoid last-minute hassles.