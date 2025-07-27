CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result: Check Expected Date, Past Trends

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 Supplementary result soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the result on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

The supplementary examinations were conducted on July 15, 2025 for Class 12 and from July 15 to July 22, 2025 for Class 10.

CBSE Class 12, 12 Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

Under the "2025 Results" section, click on "Secondary School (Class 10) supplementary examination results" or "Senior School (Class 12) supplementary examinations results" to check results for Class 10 or 12.

A new link will open.

Enter your roll number, School number, admit card ID, security pin to check your results.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Past Year Trends

In 2024, the supplementary examination results were released on August 2 and August 5, 2025 for Class 12 and 10.

In 2023, the CBSE had declared the supplementary examination results for Class 12 and 10 on August 1 and August 4, 2025.

Based on the past year trends, students can expect the Class 10 and 12 2025 supplementary exam result to be released in the first week of August.

Students must keep visiting the official website to stay updated regarding the results.